‘This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz Dating Composer Hal Rosenfeld, According To ‘People’

The actress recently revealed she is dating someone new.

Chrissy Metz’s new boyfriend has been identified, and it sounds like they have the potential to make beautiful music together. The 38-year-old This Is Us star is dating 25-year-old composer Hal Rosenfeld, People reports. The identity of Metz’s mystery boyfriend comes a few weeks after the actress and singer revealed that she has been dating someone new.

Metz and Rosenfeld were spotted holding hands at W Hollywood’s The Living Room for Jazz Night over the weekend where they sat front and center with the This Is Us star’s good pal, actress Francia Raisa, to watch the show and order food and drinks.

Hal Rosenfeld was also in attendance at Metz’s 38th birthday bash in Palm Springs more than a month ago. The actress, who plays Kate Pearson on the hit NBC drama, previously posted a photo from her celebration which shows her hugging Rosenfeld as she described her “special birthday weekend with a few special people” at the La Quinta Resort. Metz turned 38-years-old on Sept. 29.

Last month, Chrissy Metz shared the news that she had dipped her toe back in the dating pool, telling Access Live, “I’m socializing with a single person,” according to People. The star also joked that she had to “kiss a lot of frogs to find that prince,” so it sounds like Rosenfeld is definitely a keeper.

Chrissy Metz’s new relationship with the percussionist comes eight months after she split from former This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil. The actress began dating Stancil after meeting him on the set of the NBC drama series, but they broke up in March after five months of dating.

While fans of the This Is Us star are just now finding out who her new guy is, an insider told Us Weekly Chrissy Metz has actually been off the market for a while now.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him. He adores her and she is really into him as well.”

It is unclear exactly when and how Chrissy Metz met Hal Rosenfeld, but she previously dished that she prefers dating men in the entertainment industry “only because they get what’s going on.”

According to his Twitter bio, Hal Rosenfeld is indeed in the business. The “drummer, percussionist, composer, [and] educator” has a long list of film and TV credits that include The Greatest Showman, Quantico, The Mayor, Allegiant and even the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, where he was the drummer in the house band earlier this year.

You can see Chrissy Metz on This Is Us Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.