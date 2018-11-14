Backstreet Boys Explain How They Are Taking Their Eight Children On Tour

The Backstreet Boys are going on a new tour soon but this time things are going to be a lot different. There are going to be eight extra pairs of hands and feet to take care of. In an interview with People Magazine, the guys revealed how they plan to make their concert stops baby friendly now that they’re all dads.

“We have a family room backstage for the family and the wives and the kids to hang out in,” said Kevin Richardson the oldest member of the group. “It used to be the VIP room, stocked with alcohol for our friends and different people that come to see the show, but now it’s the family room.”

Now they have a new name for the VIP room.

“It’s the VIB room, Very Important Baby,” Nick Carter quipped. “It’ll be daddy daycare.”

Carter became the last member of the group to become a first-time dad in 2016 when he and wife Lauren Kitt welcomed a son named Odin Reign Carter. Richardson has two sons Mason Richardson and Maxwell Haze Richardson. AJ Maclean has two daughters Ava Jaymes McLean and Lyric Dean McLean. Brian Littrell has one son, Baylee Thomas Wylee Littrell, and Howie Dorough has two boys James Hoke Dorough and Holden John Dorough.

Along with sharing their plans for daddy duties while they’re on tour, the Backstreet Boys also reflected on the ups and downs they’ve had in their long careers. They also talked about how their families helped them to overcome some of the low points.

“We got a little jaded, but having our own families gives you those goosebumps all over again,” Dorough said to people. “Our kids are amazing. They share their daddies with the world. Fatherhood has taught all of us to slow down and be more selfless.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, this group of grown-up teenage heartthrobs is working on their 10th studio album. The project is called DNA and is set to be released next year in late January. They’ve also released a brand-new single to promote this new body of work called “Chances,” penned by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.

But this new album and tour do not mean that they’ve been slacking since their heyday in the late 90s. The group has been doing a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino for the last 14 months. But that’s coming to an end in April 2019.