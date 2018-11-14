Camila Cabello’s Relationship With Matthew Hussey Has Her Happier Than Ever

Singer Camila Cabello is set to be featured on the front cover of Marie Claire’s 2018 holiday issue. She opened up to the magazine about her love life and career as a solo artist in the cover story, reports People.

Among the many topics discussed in the interview, Camila spoke about her relationship with Matthew Hussey, 31, after keeping their relationship relatively private since they started dating. The “Havana” singer started by saying that the two have been dating for “kind of a long time now,” although the butterflies she feels when she’s around him have yet to fade.

“Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky.”

She also revealed that she’s in love with the relationship expert, who she met on the set of Today. Not only does she feel that they have very similar personalities, she mentions that they understand each other on another level that differs greatly from her stage persona.

“He’s so similar to me … In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life…Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one — the kind of introverted, shy one — and then there’s the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy.”

The two began dating in February of this year when they were seen cozying up together on a vacation to Cabo.

Recently, Camila has been touring with Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour, set to wrap up later this month. She also took home four awards at the American Music Awards in October. The awards included favorite collaboration of the year for “Havana” featuring Young Thug, favorite new artist of the year, favorite song – pop/rock for “Havana,” and favorite music video, also for “Havana.”

In the interview with Marie Claire, the artist talked about her experience going solo after leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony. Although she feels it has been a mostly positive experience, there have definitely been some speed bumps along the way, especially when she was working on her hit single “Havana.” All in all, she says she’s learned a very important lesson from the five months she spent writing and producing the song.