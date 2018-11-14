Pregnant Lauren Burnham Shares First Ultrasound Pic

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting their first child in June 2019, Us Weekly has reported. The couple shared a charming snap of the ultrasound photo on Lauren’s Instagram page, which has 632k followers. The photo racked up more than 100,000 likes in the first hour. Comments poured in from Lauren’s fans, wishing her well and expressing their happiness for the parents-to-be.

“Congratulations beautiful! So happy for you Lauren,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This put a smile on my face this morning!!! Congrats you two,” added another.

The duo, who met on the set of The Bachelor during it’s controversial 22nd season, are seen sharing a sweet kiss as, Lauren holds the ultra sound pictures over Arie’s shoulder. The couple is slightly out of focus, as the string of pics showing off their growing baby stands out strong in the foreground. Lauren is cradling Arie’s head in a warm embrace, showing off her gorgeous 3.5 karat, Neil Lane-designed engagement ring. The caption, which reads “Our greatest adventure begins June 2019,” caps the post off with a baby emoji. The photo is warm and inviting, as the couple is dressed in neutral tones, clearly placing emphasis on their newest addition.

Lauren, who is not yet showing in any of her other Instagram photos, is glowing already. In an October 22 Instagram post, Lauren, visiting the Arizona State Fair, is seen wearing tight jeans and a form fitting, scoop-necked tee shirt, hugging a stuffed bear she named Beatrice, but with no baby bump in sight. The Bachelor star also shared a bikini photo on October 2, wearing a mustard yellow one piece that flattered her thin frame.

With a new home in Arizona and plans set for a January 21, 2019, wedding in Maui, Lauren told The View“We’re just really happy with each other and we vibe well together.”

“We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step,” she said, as reported by People Magazine.

Back in May, Lauren and Arie talked with People about their upcoming wedding plans.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue. We’re getting married in Hawaii on January 12th next year!” Lauren told People.

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests,” Arie added, gushing about the big day.