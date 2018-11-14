Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Smoking Hot Gold Gown In Throwback Photo Taken At Exclusive London Club Annabel’s

Actress Elizabeth Hurley regularly treats her Instagram followers to sexy snaps showing off her trim, sculpted figure in bathing suits from her personal swimwear collection Elizabeth Hurley Beach. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old took to the popular social media site to post a different, but no less stunning, type of photo. The snap featured her at London members’ club Annabel’s in a smoking-hot gold gown.

The photo shows the actress sitting on a black ledge as she smokes a cigar and shoots the camera a sultry look. She’s wearing a gold, shiny cleavage-plunging dress that extends down to her ankles along with matching gold heels. She sits with one leg crossed over the other, revealing plenty of sculpted leg and has her arms casually crossed across her knee with one hand securing the cigar. Her dark brown wavy hair spills down over her shoulders and chest as she squeezes her cleavage together with her arms. She completed the look with thick black eyeliner that makes her blue eyes the feature of the photo and pale-pink lips.

Elizabeth captioned the photo with a farewell message to the “old Annabel’s.” She added that the original club closed and that all furnishings are being sold at auction. Her cheeky message also jokes about the fixtures from the men’s bathroom being available for auction as well.

“I didn’t loiter in that particular area often, but long enough for @nihatodabasiofficial to grab this snap.”

The actress’s 1.1 million followers were blown away by her beauty in the photo. Most of the messages referred to Elizabeth as “stunning,” “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” or some other word complimenting her beauty.

One Instagram user commented, “Wow miss Elizabeth absolutely gorgeous and beyond breathtaking,” and another wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the world!”

Annabel’s was a world-famous nightclub for over 50 years before closing and moving to a larger location. More than 250 pieces of furniture were auctioned off from the original club, including the iconic red velvet couch on which supermodels Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Cara Delevingne have been photographed, reported the Evening Standard.

It has also hosted a horde of famous celebrities, including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Elizabeth Taylor, in addition to modern celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Pixie Lott.

The establishment has moved to a four-story Grade I-listed mansion at 46 Berkley Square. Restaurant tycoon Richard Caring paid for the roughly $71 million renovation, claiming that it was his privilege “to offer Annabel’s members and friends the chance to own a piece of its history as a permanent keepsake.”