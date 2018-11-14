Busty Instagram Model Anastasiya Kvitko, The ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Flaunts Her Derriere In New Posts

Anastasiya Kvitko is burning up the internet once again with her latest Instagram posts. The Russian Instagram model has been compared to Kim Kardashian and her most recent social media posts make it easy to see why.

The Russian model is now based in Los Angeles and she’s aiming to make a splash in the American modeling world. While she works on that, she’s building her brand via her Instagram page and her newest updates are garnering plenty of attention.

Kvitko’s most recent Instagram post shows her curvaceous booty in a neon green thong bikini and a sheer dress. Anastasiya is standing on a balcony overlooking the ocean and she’s flaunting her derriere and tiny waist as she looks over one shoulder.

There is a video on this post as well, and this one shows Anastasiya showing off her ample bosom in addition to her booty. She’s turning to showcase all of her curves and Kvitko glances at the camera seductively as she runs one hand through her long, wavy tresses.

Anastasiya has amassed more than 9 million followers on Instagram, and this latest pair of sultry shots were a big hit with Kvitko’s fans. More than 200,000 people liked the post in less than 24 hours and nearly 2,500 fans commented about what a sexy bombshell she is.

The Instagram starlet also teased her followers with a short video via her Instagram Stories. The seductive clip showed Kvitko kneeling on a chair wearing a skimpy black thong bikini and it was a tease to direct people to her mobile app to see the full video.

As the Sun has previously detailed, Anastasiya Kvitko thinks that she is actually “much better looking” than Kim Kardashian. She’s even been so bold as to say that her popularity is currently skyrocketing and she thinks she may be even more recognizable than Kardashian in a few years.

Whether she makes it into the traditional modeling business or not, Kvitko’s Instagram following is rising rapidly and she is likely making a killing by promoting various brands and products via the social media site. In this latest post, Anastasiya tagged Fashion Nova as the brand she was wearing, and it looks as if she’s donning their nude Away From Reality swim coverup dress.

The Russian Instagram model is just one of many notable personalities hyping Fashion Nova via Instagram these days. Others like Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Aubrey O’Day, and Cardi B. have showcased their looks as well and it’s a marketing strategy that’s definitely working for the brand.

What’s next for the “Russian Kim Kardashian” Instagram model? Anastasiya Kvitko seems to be everywhere these days and she’s clearly determined to make it big as she takes Los Angeles by storm.