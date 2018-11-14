Prince Harry & His Father, Charles, Look Like Twins In Throwback Footage

On the other hand, there may be one family member he resembles more.

Blame the difference in their ages, but if you were to compare recent photos of Prince Charles and son, Prince Harry, you probably wouldn’t see a family resemblance between them. However, in some throwback photos of Prince Charles shared by the official Clarence House account in honor of his 70th birthday, the resemblance is definitely there.

In fact, in side-by-side comparison of photos of the younger father and his son, the family resemblance is so uncanny that they could pass for brothers — maybe even twins.

Princess Diana, born as Diana Frances Spencer, always maintained that the Duke of Sussex got his red hair from the Spencer bloodline. Nonetheless, it’s clear that after comparing the fiery red beards of the regal father and his son in the throwback photo below, that Harry received a good part of his genes from the Windsors.

Upon examination of the photo, readers can see that a normally clean-shaven Prince Charles is wearing a full and red-hued beard, much like the one Prince Harry sports now.

Per ET, more comparisons can be drawn between the two in the black & white throwback photo of Prince Charles and a recent photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced her pregnancy. Note the similar sets of eyes and almost identical shape of their faces and noses in the two images below.

Shown below is a recent picture taken of Prince Philip and Charles. Prince Harry couldn’t resemble anyone in the family less than he does his grandfather, Prince Philip, pictured on the left, correct?

Not so fast, though, and consider this.

The Inquisitr recently featured an article that discussed the strong resemblance between Prince Philip and Prince Harry in a 1950’s throwback photo. Some fans would even argue that the throwback photo shown below of a young Prince Philip resembles his grandson more than the ones of Prince Charles do.

Royal photographer, Chris Jackson, stumbled upon the picture of Prince Phillip on a 1957 vintage cover of Paris Match during his honeymoon. Jackson said that after seeing the image, he realized how much the two royals resembled one another.

For his 70th birthday, the royal family also posted a video of tender moments between Prince Charles and his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on social media.

The Clarence House Instagram account represents Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall. According to ET, the royal couple released breathtaking portraits of the two in the Clarence Garden House, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Charles’ grandchildren, 5-year-old Prince George, three-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.