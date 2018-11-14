‘Fantastic Beasts’ Katherine Waterston Announces Pregnancy

When the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrived at the London premiere of the latest movie in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world on Tuesday, fans — and apparently some of the cast members — were in for a bit of a surprise.

Katherine Waterston, who plays the lead female role of Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein in the film, had turned up to Cineworld Leicester Square with a little more than people had been bargaining for. With a very visible baby bump shining through the front of her form-fitting dress, it’s safe to say E! News’ assumption that the actress is pregnant is likely true.

While posing for photos for the press, Waterston could be seen placing a gentle hand on her belly, and when her castmates joined her for a group photo, Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol had a feel as well.

Waterston stepped out at the premiere in a shining yellow gold Calvin Klein gown that hung loosely around her usually slim figure. Or, at least, it would have had it not been for the baby bump pulling the satin material tight around her midriff. The dress featured one long sleeve and one short, a high neckline, and a mermaid cut skirt that fell to just above her ankles. She completed the look with a pair of silver strappy heels and swept her dark locks back into a ponytail. While she kept most of her makeup natural, she added a splash of red to her lips.

John Phillips / Getty Images

The actress, who is notoriously private about her life off-screen, has not publicly announced her pregnancy news, commented on it, or confirmed who the father of her baby is.

Waterston starred in the first Fantastic Beasts film in 2016, opposite Eddie Redmayne in the role of Newt Scamander. She is reprising that same role in the sequel. Others reprising their roles from the original film include Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

Jude Law also makes his debut into the world of Harry Potter as a young Albus Dumbledore, and Fiona Glascott is appearing as a young Minerva McGonagall. Zoe Kravitz also joins the cast in the role of Leta Lestrange, Newt’s love interest from his Hogwarts days. The release of the trailer also showed Voldemort’s snake Nagini in her human form.