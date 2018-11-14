Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Donate 500K To Fire Victims After Losing Their Malibu Home

After visiting the remains of their home in Malibu, which burned down in the Woolsey Fire last week, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to donate $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation through Cyrus’ charity The Happy Hippie Foundation. The money will support community rebuilding, emergency relief assistance, wildfire prevention, and climate change resilience, as well as benefit those in financial need, according to the Malibu Foundation’s mission statement.

The couple hopes that their donation will “restore Malibu’s magic,” Independent reported.

Cyrus took to Twitter on Sunday to share her thoughts after the fire. Although the singer is devastated about the loss of her home, she said that she is very grateful for what she has left.

“My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote.

Cyrus also expressed her gratitude for the hardworking firefighters and the county sheriff’s department in Los Angeles, who are endlessly working to control the fires and keep residents safe. She shared several links to organizations for donations, including Red Cross, CalFund, United Way, and Direct Relief. The singer also included a link to Airbnb, where evacuees can find local shelters and safe residents can sign up their homes to host evacuees.

Cyrus’ fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth, shared a photo of the wrecked home on his own Twitter, according to CNN. The image showed the couple’s letter stones that spelled out the word “love” now gray and charred.

“This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” he wrote.

The actor thanked local emergency responders as well for their work. Hemsworth shared that he spent Monday in Malibu and watched residents in his community help each other as much as possible.

“Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger,” Hemsworth said.

The couple’s $2.5 million, four-bedroom home burned down while Cyrus was out of the country, according to a recent Inquisitr story.

Other celebrities have shared photos of their homes destroyed by the California wildfires as well. Gerard Butler posted a photo of himself on Instagram in front of his burned car and house. He wrote that he had returned home after being forced to evacuate the scene. He said he was heartbroken but grateful for the brave firefighters. Butler encouraged followers to support the responders at supportLAFD.org.

As of Tuesday night, the California wildfires have caused 50 deaths, according to CBS. The latest fire, the Camp Fire in Butte County, destroyed 8,817 structures.