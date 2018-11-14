Michelle Obama Says Romantic Life With Barack Has Flourished Since Leaving White House

Michelle Obama met with People to discuss her upcoming memoir Becoming where she spoke about how married life with former President Barack Obama has changed since leaving the White House. The best part about post-presidential married life is the alone time they get to share, she reveals.

“We are finding each other again. We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

As the Obamas are rediscovering romance in their relationship, they are also just happy to spend more time as a family with their two daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17.

Michelle opened up about a recent trip the couple took to Palm Springs, revealing that it was the first trip they had taken alone together in a long time. Laughing, she added, “And it was good. We swam, we sat, and he wrote because he’s still writing his book. So he’s a little resentful.”

Despite their current married bliss and the happy-couple image they project in public, Michelle admitted that their relationship has had some ups and downs. At one point, they even sought out marriage counseling after a particularly difficult time in which they were constantly arguing.

The former first lady spoke candidly about the experience.

“Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way.”

The couple eventually made it through the rough patch and despite the emotional toll, Michelle claims that she never thought leaving was an option.

“There were definitely times when I wished things were different, but I don’t think I ever thought, ‘I’m just checking out of this.'”

According to the Inquisitr, the couple also had difficulty conceiving after getting married in 1992. Michelle told People in the interview that the struggle to get pregnant and suffering a miscarriage were particularly low periods in their marriage. They eventually conceived their two daughters through IVF treatments.

Michelle left readers with an inspiring message about not being afraid to seek out help. She stated that there is no shame in going to therapy and that help from an outside source can be all it takes to get a fresh perspective on the relationship.

“Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences, I stopped feeling guilty.”

Becoming is on sale now.