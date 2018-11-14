Police Arrest Anthony Jamel Ellison In Tekashi 6ix9ine Robbery, Beating

Anthony Jemel Ellison, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested and charged for the robbery and assault of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine back in July this year.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the official arrest and charging took place on November 6, with the grand jury indicting him at the end of October.

The incident that took place saw Tekashi 6ix9ine pistol-whipped, kidnapped, and robbed of valuables amounting to approximately $750,000 worth of jewelry, and a further $20,000 in cash. The result of the attack is that Ellison is facing robbery and firearms charges. He has not been charged with kidnapping and has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing. His next court date is early in January.

Ellison was apparently a part of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s management team before the rapper’s career took off.

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ellison’s attack took place in Brooklyn, New York, at around 4:30 in the morning when a sedan bumped into his SUV. He had been headed home from a video shoot at the time. Following the bump, two gunmen climbed out of the sedan and took the cell phone of his driver, presumably to prevent any calls to 911.

Once the cell phone was gone, the gunmen grabbed the 22-year-old rapper and dragged him from the car to their own vehicle. He was driven in their car to the home of the mother of his child and was forced to make a phone call to someone inside the house to demand that the money and jewelry be brought outside.

Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed he was able to break free of the gunmen’s grasp to get to the local police precinct to report the incident before taking himself to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he had sustained.

The rapper seems to often be in trouble, with another incident at the end of October seeing a drive-by shooting at the scene of a video being filmed by Tekashi 6ix9ine. Others on the set at the time included Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. Ellison’s arrest for his involvement in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapping and robbery came just a week after the shots were fired.

And Tekashi 6ix9ine himself isn’t exactly the poster boy for good behavior. Last month he was sentenced to four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service in a 3-year-old case from 2015. The charges to which he pleaded guilty? Using a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance.