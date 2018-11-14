‘The Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr And Lauren Burnham Announce That They Are Expecting A Baby

The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have announced that they are happily expecting a baby just months before their wedding, reported E! News. The parents-to-be got engaged in March after Luyendyk broke up with his then-fiancee Becca Kufrin on the show. Their wedding is still set for January.

The couple talked to US Weekly about what it was like to find out they were going to be parents and how it has affected their wedding plans. Burnham revealed that she is still going through with the wedding as planned despite her growing baby bump. Her dress designer, Hayley Paige, is working with the mom-to-be to ensure her dress fits perfectly for the big day.

“The first thing we thought of was, ‘Oh, my gosh. Our wedding!’ Obviously we’re not married yet, but this is the way it happened. And this is probably the way it was meant to happen!”

Luyendyk also expressed his excitement about being a dad.

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

Burnham opened up about how she found out she was pregnant. She reveals that a friend of hers brought over a pregnancy test to their home in Phoenix, Arizona. She goes on to say that she made the former race car driver tell her the test results because she was too nervous.

“Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!'”

The surprised couple even took six more tests to be certain that Burnham was pregnant and all of them came up positive.

The bride-to-be admits that the first trimester has been particularly hard, citing morning sickness as the biggest obstacle.

“I had really bad morning sickness and barely left the house. But over the last week I’ve started feeling a lot better, so it’s nice to have my energy back.”

Burnham also feels fortunate for her fiance, claiming that he “does everything” around the house.

When asked what kind of parents they thought they would be, Luyendyk immediately answered that he was going to be “such a softie” as a dad while Burnham would be more of a disciplinarian.

Ultimately, Burnham says, “We’re kind of basing it off of how we parent our dogs!”

The couple announced their wedding date in May and shared their engagement photos in July. Burnham also celebrated with a bridal shower in August.