Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Suddenly Breaks Down In Tears During Performance In New Video

The singer started crying and couldn't finish her verse after posting a cryptic message to Instagram.

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall became incredibly emotional during a recent performance with her bandmates that was live streamed across the world, mere hours after posting a cryptic post to her Instagram account. Per a report from Entertainment Tonight Canada, the singer broke down in tears and couldn’t continue on with her verse as the band performed together in London during an event for Apple Music in support of their new album LM5.

Video from Little Mix’s November 13 gig shows Jade having to stop part way through the band’s stripped down performance of their hit “Only You,” making her bandmates look over in concern as she tried to hold back the tears.

She was then comforted by bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who put her arm around Jade as she attempted to hug her while the audience loudly sang her verse.

Still visibly emotional as the crowd sang, Jade then continued to dance with her bandmates Leigh-Anne, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards, swaying from side to side before eventually regaining her composure and continuing to sing.

At the end of the song, Thirlwall became visibly emotional again, resulting in her bandmates rallying around her as they enjoyed a group hug on the stage before Jesy appeared to try and cheer her up by moving her head from side to side as the two shared a moment facing away from the cameras.

The group didn’t address Jade’s emotional moment on stage, though Daily Mail claimed that the night before hitting the stage the singer shared a cryptic post on social media in which she alluded to having some “problems.”

According to the outlet, the star shared a black-and-white video of a dog burying its head in some cushions on her Instagram Stories account while adding the caption, “digging a hole to hide from all my problems.”

Though the star didn’t elaborate on the “problems” she was referring to online, earlier this year, Little Mix got candid about their insecurities and their message of female empowerment during an appearance on the British morning show Lorraine.

As the girls spoke out about body confidence, Thirlwall admitted that she was initially left feeling very self-conscious early on in the days of the band after having pictures of her taken during a photoshoot photoshopped.

She claimed that having her facial features altered left her desperate to get a nose job, something she’s since admitted she’s glad she didn’t do.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

“I was determined to get a nose job. I was that ugly the magazine had to change my appearance, right? Wrong,” she said, per Digital Spy. “We have all fallen victim to feeling like we need to change who we are/what we look like in order to fit into a society that determines what is and isn’t beautiful.”

Jade then added, “You are beautiful. We are all unique in our own way. It’s society that needs to change, not you.”