Cardi B Bares All While Twerking In Raunchy Outfit During New York City Concert

Aside from her musical talent and hilarious personality, Cardi B is also known for her curvy figure and assets, and the star isn’t shy when it comes to flashing some major skin.

The 26-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her world-famous derriere when she took to the stage as part of Pandora’s sixth annual free concert on Tuesday, which took place in Terminal 5 in New York City. According to the Daily Mail, Cardi was headlining a lineup that included Julia Michaels, DaniLeigh, and DJ BigBen as well, and she looked every bit the sexy rapper as she happily sang and danced on stage.

The “Bodak Yellow” star rocked a tiny frilly black skirt with tassels and a black bralet that showed off major cleavage. She completed the ensemble with fishnet tights that showed off both her backside and her peacock tattoo, and black combat boots. Cardi sported colorful eye makeup and a light pink lipstick, and she wore her hair in long silver tresses with a mid-part. Several backup dancers in similar outfits flanked the musician during the energetic concert in her hometown. The Latina powerhouse has a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother, but she is also a proud Bronx native.

The artist also took to her Instagram stories to share her appreciation for her fan base, especially her fans in Houston, Texas. She posted a video that featured a series of facts and stats about Cardi B on the streaming service Pandora, including how her biggest market is her hometown of NYC, but how Houston is turning into her “biggest growth market.” The singer has more than a whopping 1 billion streams on Pandora, with over 17 million streams every week.

Cardi also made a very exciting announcement on social media when she revealed that she will be a judge in a new Netflix show alongside fellow rappers T.I. and Chance The Rapper. The upcoming music competition will be called Rhythm + Flow, and the series’ producers include names such as John Legend and Jesse Collins. The first season of the hip-hop-focused show will aim for a fall 2019 release, according to Complex.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper said on Instagram, ” I’m excited to announce that I will be one of the judges on Rhythm + Flow, on this new series on Netflix. And I’m looking for the diamond in the rough, I’m looking for somebody that’s gonna stay. I’m looking for that ‘It’ factor!”