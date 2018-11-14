Jax Taylor Believes Lisa Vanderpump Will Quit ‘RHOBH’ Due To Cast Feud

Lisa Vanderpump has been on the outs with the 'RHOBH' cast since September.

Jax Taylor isn’t so sure Lisa Vanderpump will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after filming a controversial ninth season with her co-stars.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that Vanderpump frequently considers leaving the show. So, after spending months on the outs with her co-stars, now may be the time she finally quits.

“It’s not like she needs the show. She’s a very busy person. She’s very hands on in all of her restaurants. She actually does work. People don’t realize that. She’s got a lot going on. I could see her walking away,” Taylor revealed.

“People don’t realize how much it takes to film a show. She’s been through it,” Taylor’s fiancee Brittany Cartwright added.

Prior to the start of filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump’s brother Mark died of an alleged drug overdose, which was understandably hard for her to deal with. That said, when it came to her professional life at work, she didn’t let her personal hardships get in the way of her successful restaurants.

“Lisa is so tough. She’s so strong. She’s so classy. She’s not going to let us know if it’s affecting her,” Cartwright, who works at Vanderpump’s SUR Lounge, suspected.

As for whether or not he would like to see his longtime boss quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Taylor said she should do whatever it is that feels right.

“As long as she’s healthy. If she doesn’t feel healthy doing the show anymore then no, she shouldn’t do it,” he explains.

Lisa Vanderpump was last spotted with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in September when she filmed scenes with her co-stars at the Malibu wedding of the series’ newest star, Denise Richards. Since then, her co-stars have embarked on a number of group activities without Vanderpump, including a road trip, a vacation in France, and a trip to Hawaii for Camille Grammer’s wedding.

In addition to avoiding the group trips attended by her co-stars, Vanderpump also refused to shoot a group photo with them for the upcoming ninth season, which Lisa Rinna called her out for on Instagram.

While Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 3 at 9 p.m., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet been given an exact return date.