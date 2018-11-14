‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lovebirds Alex Ren & Alan Bersten Defend Their Real-Life Romance Against Haters

The 'DWTS' finalists say they have learned to shut out negativity regarding their romantic relationship.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten have been getting some flack for their Dancing with the Stars romance, but nothing can bring them down from the high of making it to the finals.

In a new interview posted by Us Weekly, the Dancing with the Stars couple revealed they’re taking their relationship slow and don’t know what the future holds for them after the ABC celebrity ballroom competition wraps next week.

“We’re taking [it] day by day, and lucky enough, we get another week of just having fun together and enjoying the process,” Bersten said.

The 24-year-old pro dancer also admitted that the two never go on actual dates because they don’t have any time off due to the show’s rigid rehearsal schedule. And as for those haters who think their romance is just for show, Alexis Ren said haters are going hate no matter what they do.

“People are going to hate either way, so I might as well say my truth, say my feelings, and if they take it one way or the other, that’s their perception on the situation, not mine.”

As for Bersten, the DWTS pro admitted he just avoids the negativity by staying off of social media altogether.

“I mean, honestly, I have not looked at social media for like three weeks. I just post the photos,” Bersten told reporters after the live Dancing with the Stars semifinals show. “There’s no reason for negativity in the world. I don’t understand why there has to be negativity. It should just be positive.”

While Ren opened up about her feelings to Bersten first, it took the dance pro an extra week to come clean and reciprocate. Bersten admitted that after working so hard on his journey with the 21-year-old model, he didn’t want a romance to mess things up.

In the end, Alexis Ren thinks Dancing with the Stars fans see the “authenticity” of her feelings for Bersten and she believes that is why they are getting votes. Ren and Bersten also joked to Entertainment Tonight about their love-hate relationship, and while Ren admitted she never thought she would find love on the ABC reality show, she said she just wants to get past next week’s finals before she and Bersten start thinking about a future together.

“We literally think day by day,” Bersten said of his relationship with Ren.

While some skeptical viewers still think Team RenTen is more showmance than real romance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently said she believes the two are in love. And a source told Us Weekly, “Alexis’ feelings for Alan are real. She adores him … He thinks she’s super sweet and beautiful.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.