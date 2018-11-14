Demi Lovato Instagram Message Backfires In An Attempt To Wipe Slate Clean After Rehab, Per ‘Page Six’

Demi Lovato is using Instagram to help her wipe the slate clean from those who could keep her off track from her sobriety. In a message posted to her Instagram story, the “Sober” singer asked her friends to direct message or “DM” her in order to get her new phone number on November 13.

Unfortunately, not only will her pals be able to DM her, but her fans will too, leaving the singer with approximately 70 million messages to sort through to find the people she wants to connect to.

It is likely she didn’t think of that when she posted the message which read, “Friends, DM me for my new number,” as reported by Page Six.

The 26-year-old singer, who went to rehab following an overdose in July, is likely being very selective about whom she lets within the walls of her closest circle since her release from rehab.

In August, TMZ reported that Lovato would get a new phone number to stop drug dealers and enablers from having direct access to her.

At the end of October, Page Six reported that Lovato reached 90 days of sobriety.

Lovato posted her first post-rehab photo on Election Day, writing that she was “grateful to be home in time to vote.”

Page Six also alleges that the former Disney star would continue her recovery in a halfway house three days a week and attend AA meetings.

According to a report by CBS News, the singer, who reportedly was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home on July 24, was taken to the hospital by authorities after a 911 call alerted them of her distress.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Lovato was not partying alone before she was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home. The same source also said that the singer was interacting with people who were encouraging her drug habit.

“This is a very serious matter and it seems like most of the people who witnessed her drug use and/or participated are now nowhere to be seen,” the source said to ET at the time of the report.

Lovato’s friends allegedly used the medication Naloxone, sometimes referred to as Narcan, to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose to treat the 25-year-old after she was found unresponsive at her home Tuesday morning, as reported by ET.

Lovato was open about her addiction during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2016.

“Every time I go through something painful, I kind of just, I look up at the sky and I just go okay, I don’t know why you’re putting me through this, but there’s a reason, help me figure it out,” Lovato said at the time.