Carey Hart Tells Malibu Looters They Will Be ‘Shot On Site’

Carey Hart has a warning for anyone thinking about looting the evacuated homes in Malibu and got his message across loud and clear on Tuesday, according to a report by E! Online.

The husband of Pink and a former motocross professional took to Instagram to post the threatening message as the Woolsey Fire in Southern California rages on. In the photo Hart posted, Hart is possibly posed among 11 other men who are all unrecognizable due to their appearances being disguised with bandanas, gas masks, and sunglasses. The majority of the men in the photo are also brandishing guns, many of which are AR-15 assault rifles. A few are pointing their weapons in the air while others are showing off their guns for the camera.

The group of men is posed in front of a hand-made sign, a piece of wood with “Looters will be shot on site. P.D.C. Posse” spray painted on it. Hart did not make it clear if he was involved in the photo or if he had the photo sent to him.

For anyone who didn’t get the point for the original photo, Hart doubled down in the photo’s caption as he decried the news he heard about looters, following it up with a warning and the hashtags “DefendYourLand” and “2ndamendment”.

The past week has been one of the most difficult faced by the usually quiet Thousand Oaks and the communities that surround it. On Wednesday, November 7, 12 people were killed by a gunman at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks. Among those killed were Alaina Housley, the niece of The Real co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley.

In the aftermath of such a tragic event so close to the area, many took to the comments section of Harts photo to decry his call to gun violence and call for him to consider what’s going on around him before showing off his assault rifles.

As the Woolsey Fire still rages on, it has now burned more than 97,000 acres in Southern California, with 435 structures estimated to have been destroyed.

The Woolsey Fire has attracted a large amount of attention due to its threat to many celebrity homes in the Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, and Malibu area. Among those celebrities who have seen their home destroyed are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who revealed on Monday that their home in Malibu had been destroyed.

Cyrus announced on Twitter, “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.”