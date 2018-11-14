Brad Paisley Pokes Fun At Carrie Underwood’s Huge Baby Bump

Brad joked about the size of Carrie's baby bump ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood’s 2018 CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley is poking some serious fun at her huge growing bump ahead of the duo co-hosting the country music awards together for the 11th time on November 14. Per KWBE, Brad couldn’t help but make a joke at Carrie’s expense during a recent interview where he quipped about just how large the country stars’ baby bump is right now.

Speaking about Underwood’s ever-growing middle as she expects her second child with husband Mike Fisher, Paisley quipped, “We should just change out bumper stickers on it” during the show.

He then joked that Carrie’s bump is so big that they “could sell that space” to advertisers.

But it seems like the soon-to-be mom of two is taking all of her co-hosts jabs in her stride, as she then got in on the joke by adding that she’d be open to the idea of her bump being ad space, playfully adding, “Put this kid through college!”

The “Good Girl” singer also opened up about her wardrobe changes in the interview, as Carrie’s become almost as famous for her multiple costume changes during the CMA Awards as she has for her hosting skills. The star regularly changes her outfit upwards of 10 times each show.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

But this year, Underwood admitted that things will be a little more difficult as she attempts to host the show while this far along in her pregnancy.

“Those quick changes might be slow changes this year,” she joked of her outfit changes during the 2018 CMAs, admitting that the wardrobe team has “got their work cut out for them this year.”

Carrie then added that she’s not sure how many wardrobe changes she’ll have this year due to her big baby bump, telling the outlet, “it’s basically whatever I can zip up. So we’ll see.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Underwood’s been proudly showing off her baby bump over the past few months, most recently revealing just how big her middle is while wearing a tight black T-Shirt during a performance in Texas.

But while her bump is already looking pretty big, Brad recently admitted that it’s unlikely there will be any baby-related emergencies during the live show that will air from Nashville.

Though Carrie and Mike haven’t publicly confirmed the due date of their second child (they’re already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah), the “This Is Country Music” singer previously confirmed that the baby would be pretty early if he or she does come during the awards show.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, though he joked there’s a slight possibility his co-host could go into labor, he added that Carrie actually “looks further along than she is.”

The 2018 CMA Awards, hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, will air live from Nashville on ABC at 8/7c on November 14.