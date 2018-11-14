‘Jersey Shore’ Star Roger Mathews Posts Bizarre Comment On Sammi Giancola’s Instagram Page

Former Jersey Shore star Roger Mathews, who is attempting to work things out with his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley after the couple announced their separation in September, posted a bizarre comment on former MTV star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Instagram.

It is unclear what made the reality star and father of two add his sentiments to a string of statements made by fans.

Giancola posted a photo of herself posing in a dress from her Sweetheart Styles fashion line, something she does quite regularly on the social media site.

She captioned the pic, “Fun fact.. my mom took this photo.”

Mathews commented, “Fun fact. My wife finds me repulsive.”

The father of Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, regularly uses humor to deal with tough situations, and his sarcasm has fans scratching their heads at times.

Fans supported Mathews after his post, reported Us Weekly, one commenting, “Your sense of humor is wasted on most people! Excellent.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after nearly three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since that time, Us Weekly reported that Mathews has written loving messages to his wife on social media. He also took her on a romantic carriage ride for their anniversary and the two united for a Moana-themed Halloween family photo shoot.

Hollywood Life reported that the reality star is trying to put her feelings aside for the sake of the couple’s two children.

“JWoww is over Roger and as far as she is concerned, they aren’t getting back together,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life.

“Jenni arranged a Halloween family photo shoot for daughter Meilani because she’s obsessed with Disney and Moana, but that’s the only reason she did it,” the source continued. “She’ll continue to put together family functions and it gives Roger hope, but there’s really no chance she will get back together with him.”

Shortly after it was announced the couple was separating, Mathews has posted several questionable messages on Instagram.

In October, Mathews shared a photo of himself attached to what appeared to be a spinal cord stimulator.

“Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands. I had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It’s called the ‘Dirtbag 9000,” he wrote. “It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f**king Christmas tree.”

Farley has not formally commented about her and Mathew’s estrangement.