Lady Gaga Brings Pizza And Coffee To Red Cross Evacuation Shelter Amid California Fires

Lady Gaga proved that she stood with the people affected by the California wildfires once again when she surprised a Red Cross evacuation shelter by arriving with pizzas and coffee for the displaced residents.

On Tuesday, Gaga was seen arriving at one of Los Angeles’ many evacuation centers with lots of pizza boxes, as reported by the Daily Mail. The star also took to Instagram to urge people to participate in World Kindness Day and help those in need.

“Today is my favorite day of the year—it’s World Kindness Day. I encourage you all to do one act of kindness even if it’s for yourself,” the 32-year-old said.

Thousands of California residents have been forced to leave their homes due to the wildfires, and Gaga herself had to evacuate her Malibu home on Friday when the fires started to threaten the coastal area. The singer posted a video on social media that appeared to show her house surrounded by dark clouds of smoke.

“I’m so grateful. I love you and God bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I’m so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes,” she also wrote on Twitter.

Lady Gaga surprised people who have fled the California wildfires with pizza, coffee and gift cards. She’s truly an angel. pic.twitter.com/XBXLC5DVEv — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) November 14, 2018

Her video came as the state-wide death toll from wildfires rose to 50, 48 of whom died in the Camp Fire that ravaged the town of Paradise, and two of whom died in the Woolsey Fire that affected the Malibu area. Gaga’s gesture on Tuesday wasn’t her first initiative to help victims of the fires, as she also showed up at another Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School on Sunday to provide support to evacuees.

“I extend my love… I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone,” she told the crowd. The A Star Is Born actress also urged victims to seek help from the mental health counselors available on the premises, and to “share your stories and talk to each other during this time.” Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, reportedly spent over an hour at the center, taking photos, handing out gift cards, and even singing up a storm to a 98-year-old lady who had been forced to leave her house.

The Woolsey Fire has burned through more than 96,000 acres of land and has forced more than 265,000 people to flee their homes, including celebrities such as the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner, Orlando Bloom, and Robin Thicke.