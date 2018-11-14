Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Family Photo Of Her Kids Visiting Her At ‘The Voice’

Kelly's fans couldn't believe how grown up her kids looked in the new family photo.

Kelly Clarkson shared an adorable new photo of her two children paying her a visit on the set of The Voice while filming Season 15. Taking to Instagram on November 13, the coach shared the sweetest photo of her 4-year-old daughter River and her 2-year-old son Remington giving her a cuddle after they headed to the set of the NBC show to pay their mom a visit.

Sharing the impossibly cute photo with her 3.7 million followers on the social media site, Kelly could be seen with her arms around both of her children as she and her kids all smiled for the camera.

River smiled with her hands in her pockets, while Remington – who was sporting an adorable sweater emblazoned with the U.S. flag – cuddled up to his mom with both hands resting on her knee.

Getting close to her son and daughter while embracing them in a big hug next to her makeup table, Clarkson shared in the caption of the upload that she “loves” when her kids stop by to see her work.

“Love when the kids come see me on set!” Clarkson, who shares her children with husband Brandon Blackstock, wrote.

Kelly posted two snaps from her latest stint backstage at The Voice on her Instagram page, also giving fans a look at her all-black ensemble as she posed in her dressing room in a black long-sleeve dress and seriously sparkly high-heel boots.

Fans gushed over the adorable family photo in the comments section, sharing sweet messages and revealing just how much they couldn’t believe how much the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s children have grown up.

“Omg…your babies are getting so big so fast. Love this picture and all your smiling faces,” one fan wrote online, as another said, “OMG! Your kids [have] grown so much!”

A third then told Clarkson that her “babies are soooooo cuuuute!!!”

Christian Thompson / Getty Images

Kelly’s been very vocal about her life at home with her kids, telling People back in 2015 that she wants to be remembered as a great mother over anything else that she’s accomplished in her life as a singing superstar following her American Idol win back in 2002.

“I’ve accomplished a lot, but I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die people will say, ‘She was so successful as a mother, and as a wife.’ That’s kind of my big goal,” the star told the outlet.

Kelly also spoke out to People about experiencing mom guilt, admitting that she has days where she feels guilty for not being around her children as much as she would like to due to work commitments.

“There are days where s**t hits the fan, and I’m crying because there’s not enough time to do everything, but that’s any mom,” Clarkson shared of taking care of her two children. “It’s a hard thing to take care of children. You’re molding lives. You don’t want to suck at it.”

But she added that she keeps on working knowing how important it is for her daughter and other children to see “that a woman is capable of kicking a** while also being a kicka** mom.”