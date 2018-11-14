Here’s Why Lady Gaga ‘Can’t Shake’ Her ‘Star Is Born’ Character

Lady Gaga can’t seem to shake her character from “A Star Is Born,” Ally Maine, according to a new interview by Variety, who spoke with the singer and actress just prior to the wildfires that overtook the area near her Malibu home.

“I feel Ally inside of me,” Gaga said of the character of Maine, who has captured the hearts of moviegoers around the world. “I wonder how long she’ll stay. Or if she’ll be in there forever.”

Gaga spoke of her character wistfully to Variety, calling making the film and her subsequent journey since its release “transformative.”

“This has been a very transformative time for me,” said Gaga about A Star Is Born.

Filled with both excitement and doubt, Gaga said to Variety, “As an artist, there’s always a feeling of ‘Am I good enough? Am I making something honest? Am I making something true?’ There is a sort of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I’m enough. Today I did not see that. I saw something different. I saw clarity. I saw a truth.”

Gaga’s subsequent photo shoot for the publication was equally as eye-opening, and she credits portraying Ally for that as well.

The singer and songwriter stated in the interview that she could not recall the last time she saw a photo of herself and did not see a sadness in her eyes. Upon seeing the photos taken by Variety‘s photographer she remarked that she saw something different for the first time.

“And that makes me happy,” she said.

Since its October release, A Star Is Born has grossed more than $300 million at the worldwide box office.

The Oscar buzz surrounding the film is looming larger than the film’s success itself. There is a good chance that both Gaga and her co-star and director Bradley Cooper will nab honors for Best Actress and Actor respectively, Sam Elliott for Best Supporting Actress and “Shallow” for Best Song.

“Shallow,” the song which has become one of the most iconic tunes in a film since Frozen‘s “Let It Go,” just may have to be recreated again by Gaga if the tune gets a nod.

Gaga said in the Variety interview that she will perform the tune at the ceremony, “one hundred percent” if it is nominated. Fans will also be thrilled to know that if the tune gets honored, Cooper already has plans to perform with Gaga.

“We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac,” Cooper says. “I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it,” said the actor and director.

A Star Is Born is in theaters now.