Meghan Markle’s Stunning Wedding Reception Gown Spawns New Stella McCartney Bridal Line

The famed designer was inspired to expand on the royal wedding gown she designed for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle’s now-iconic royal wedding dress has inspired Stella McCartney to get into the bridal business. On the heels of her successful royal wedding evening gown design, the famed fashion designer has launched “Stella McCartney Made With Love,” a 17-design collection of wedding dresses, jumpsuits, and tuxedos, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The “Made With Love” collection features seven modern dresses, a white and scarlet red jumpsuit, and an ivory tuxedo. The pieces will be made out of sustainable, luxe viscose, as well as couture lace and chiffon.

McCartney told Vogue she was inspired by today’s more modern bride when designing the collection.

“When I designed this collection, I took some classic Stella McCartney pieces and relooked at them and reenergized them with the spirit that is now in the future of weddings—the modern bride’s approach to her dress. It was important to me to embody the core values of our house, so the collection has elements of sustainability as well. It truly reflects different ages, and I think so many different women come to us, so I really wanted to reflect that in the bridal offering. It is not just for one type of bride; it is truly made with love.”

The new bridal line launch follows McCartney’s limited edition “Made With Love” dress, which tipped a hat to the Duchess of Sussex’s now-famous gown. In June, McCartney created a limited edition line of 46 replica gowns, half in white and half in black, which were quickly snapped up by eager fashionistas.

Stella McCartney’s first foray into wedding wear came earlier this year when she dressed Meghan Markle for her evening reception for her May wedding to Prince Harry. At the time, Kensington Palace announced the dress details on Twitter, telling royal watchers, “The Bride’s evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe.”

McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily that she was “so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design.”

“It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career, and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning royal day,” McCartney added.

New bride Meghan Markle looked stunning in the backless, ivory halter-neck gown designed by McCartney and her team as she headed to Frogmore House for the dinner reception hosted by her father-in-law Prince Charles. Celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage told the Daily Mail he estimated the dazzling evening gown cost in the $100,000 range, including fittings.

Stella McCartney’s new bridal collection will be available later this month in select Stella McCartney stores as well as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.