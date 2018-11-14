Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Satin Bikini In New Swimwear Shoot

Candice is showing off some serious skin in a very unique bikini from her own line.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel showed off her amazing bikini body in some very unique swimwear in a new photo she shared on her Instagram account on November 13. The stunning star was showing off some skin and her curves in a satin piece from her own swimwear range, TropicofC, just five months after giving birth to her second child.

The latest swimwear photo shared by the star showed her rocking a metallic satin bikini, called the Bianca, from her own line which wrapped around her waist several times and crossed around her neck. She then coupled the pretty revealing top with matching high-waisted bottoms.

Swanepoel – who gave birth to her second child, a son named Ariel, with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in June – let her long, curly blonde hair flow down in the snap as she posed for the camera during the bikini photoshoot, tagging her location as Amangiri in Utah.

“Resort19 @tropicofc #desertglow @amangiri,” Candice captioned the latest snap uploaded to her Instagram account.

But this certainly isn’t the first glimpse at her skimpy swimwear range the Victoria’s Secret model has given her 12.7 million followers, as she previously gave fans a peek at another look from the brand new Resort 2019 collection on her page earlier this week.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the mom of two shared several photos from the bikini shoot on her account, showing her pulling several different poses while out in Utah modeling for the line.

Candice shared three photos on social media while wearing a high-cut blue string bikini as she promoted her swimwear brand online.

The latest slew of bikini pictures come just days after Swanepoel showed off some skin and strut her stuff on the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, which took place on November 8 in New York City, having previously walked for the brand during several shows in the past.

Speaking to Us Weekly about modeling for the lingerie brand just five months after welcoming her second son, Candice admitted that she found things a little easier when it comes to getting back into shape this time around when compared to having her first child, who’s now two-years-old.

“The second time it’s not new to you, so I was able to… take care of myself a little bit more,” Swanepoel said. “I don’t feel perfect, but I feel like I’m the perfect version of me right now with the circumstances.”

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

Candice also spoke to the outlet about her close relationship with her fellow models and how much she was looking forward to catching up with them after stepping away from the spotlight for a few months to focus on being a mom.

“For me, this time is more about being with the girls and trying to catch up and enjoy being in each other’s company again,” Swanepoel said. “Whereas before it was more — obviously it’s work, but this feels more luxurious.”