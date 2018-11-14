Vanessa Marcil Explains Why She Went Public With Story Of Brian Austin Green Cutting Their Son Out Of His Life

The 'Las Vegas' star alleges that her ex rarely sees their teen son and says the truth had to come out in order for them to heal.

Vanessa Marcil is defending her claims against her ex, Brian Austin Green, and his alleged strained relationship with their 16-year-old son, Kassius. The former General Hospital star posted to Instagram to explain why she went public with claims that Green and his wife, Megan Fox, cut Kassius out of their lives five years ago when the boy was just 11 years old.

In response to comments on her original post that detailed her nasty custody battle with Green and allegations that her son no longer spends time with his dad, Marcil explained that Green and Kassius have only been to a few outings together over the past five years. Marcil also added that the truth needed to be put out there in order for her son to heal.

“They have been at the same wedding, same resort and same play a few times in passing and a few 60-minute lunches. That is it. … The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years.”

Marcil also reiterated her plea for all parents to “put our kids first.”

Amid the drama, Vanessa Marcil also posted a throwback photo of her son Kassius when he was a little boy, which she captioned: “Warrior.”

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, on Monday, Vanessa Marcil posted a lengthy rant about her custody and child support battle with Green. In the post, the 50-year-old actress alleged that her ex cut Kassius out of his life a few years after marrying Megan Fox, with whom he shares kids Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2. Marcil explained that Green’s changed attitude toward Kassius came after he and Fox requested and were denied full custody of the boy. Marcil added that she has never asked Green to pay child support for Kassius.

Vanessa Marcil also claimed that Kassius has never met his youngest sibling and does not even know here his biological dad lives. Marcil revealed that she never spoke publicly about her nasty custody battle with Green because she wanted to protect Kassius from the media. She also said her son was “heartbroken” when his dad cut him out of his life, but now she feels that the truth must be out there in order for the teen to heal.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have not publicly responded to Vanessa Marcil’s claims about their relationship—or lack thereof—with Kassius.

In August, Green posted an Instagram photo of Kassius dressed as Aladdin for a play, describing the show as “awesome.”