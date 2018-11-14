‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, November 13: Bill Summons Ridge & McMullen After Catching Them

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 13 features Eric Forrester (John McCook) who wanted to make dinner reservations. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) let him know that she didn’t think that she would be able to finish her work in time to visit the establishment. Noting that she seemed off, Eric asked her if everything was okay. She relayed that she had another confrontation with Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), according to Soap Central. Eric did not seem to have any sympathy for his wife and told her to give Pam a break, and that she was family and needed to be treated that way.

At Forrester Creations, Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher), Katie Logan Forrester, and Brooke Logan Forrester worried about Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) meeting with Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) in the parking lot. When the dressmaker and the judge walked into the office, Brooke panicked because they shouldn’t be seen together. Ridge informed her that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) already knows. He told the others that they had been caught but they didn’t know if Bill got any evidence from their meeting.

Katie was worried because if Bill knew that Ridge tampered with McMullen, she could lose custody of Will (Finnegan George). Although Ridge tried to assure her, Judge McMullen sided with Katie and said that they were in deep trouble.

At the front desk, Pam was frazzled because she had to deal with the non-stop calls from people wanting to order Intimates lingerie. Although Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) tried to tell Pam that she could not just hang up on people, Pam continued to be curt when answering people. Donna then took over answering the calls, and Pam was grateful for the help.

The ladies talked about their years of working together before Eric entered the room. Pam suggested that he give Donna her old job back. She felt that Donna would be the perfect addition to the front desk and to the family again.

Pam makes a suggestion to Eric regarding Donna that she knows will cause Quinn distress. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rv53TMDeln #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AgecA8Q22n — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 13, 2018

Bill and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) talked about catching Ridge and McMullen red-handed. Justin mused that they had everything recorded and that they had the proof that they needed that Ridge had tampered with the judge and the custody hearing. Bill called Ridge and told him to bring Judge McMullen, Katie, and Brooke with him.

When they arrived at Spencer Publications, they first had to wait for Bill and Justin to arrive. This stoked their anxiety levels. When Bill and Justin finally arrived, Bill told Ridge that he knew exactly what their meeting was about. He intoned that the judge was not so honorable and that due process had been violated. Ridge saw that Bill was just speculating and that he had no proof.

Justin then opened an audio file with Judge McMullen’s voice declaring that he and Ridge had committed a conspiracy. Bill’s delighted “Gotcha!” was met with shocked silence.