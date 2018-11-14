McDonald’s Worker Assaults Manager With ‘Hot Crispy Bacon’

Some people love bacon so much that they can’t stop eating the salty cured meat — even while at work. Now, one bacon aficionado’s love for the food has gotten her in trouble with the law.

On Friday, November 9, around 1:30 p.m., a manager at a McDonald’s in Bluffton, South Carolina, repeatedly told one of the restaurant’s cooks to stop eating bacon while working her shift. When the woman would not sampling the store’s meat, the manager was forced to report her activity to her supervisor.

However, that action did not sit well with the bacon lover, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by The State.

The worker then pushed the manager into a corner and “tried to shove hot crispy bacon in [her] face” to try to force the manager to eat the meat.

As the manager tried to push her assaulter away, the cook then hit her on the left side of her face and also threw a cup filled with an unknown substance at her.

Another employee then stepped in to break up the fight, and 911 was called.

The employee was charged with third degree assault and battery.

Nataliya Arzamasova / Shutterstock

This is not the first time that bacon has been used as a weapon.

In 2014, a woman from New Castle, Pennsylvania, was accused of throwing a cup of hot bacon grease on her ex-boyfriend during a fight, reported KDKA-TV.

“It was a domestic dispute between me and my ex, and things got out of control. I was threatened, I felt,” Shawntay Thomas said about the bizarre incident that left her child’s father, Jasper Williams III, with burns on his neck, face, and chest.

And, in June of 2017, a man in London made racist comments to a Muslim woman and her daughter and then struck the teenage girl in the face with an open pack of bacon, according to the Independent.

Tom Grundy / Shutterstock

“The victim was not injured, but was very distressed,” stated Scotland Yard about the incident.

The man was charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of causing racially or religiously aggravated alarm or distress. He plead guilty and was sentenced to prison for 26 weeks for the assault and 12 weeks for a public order offense.

A few months later, in October of 2017, a man from Goldsboro, North Carolina, filed a police complaint alleging that his girlfriend slapped him across the face with an uncooked package of bacon during an argument, reported ABC7.