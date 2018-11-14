WWE News: Major Changes Made To ‘Survivor Series’ Card For This Sunday – Numerous Matches Altered

The card for this Sunday's pay-per-view has changed a lot in the last 48 hours.

This Sunday night, WWE will present its annual pay-per-view called Survivor Series which will have champions vs champions and Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown Live. Up until Monday, most of the matches were set and put in place, but as always, professional wrestling is quite unpredictable. In the last 48 hours, there have been titles changing hands and a lot of matches altered which means you need to know what card you’re getting this weekend.

On Monday Night Raw, many women from Team Blue and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch invaded Team Red. During the melee that was the main event, Nia Jax leveled Lynch with a legit shot which ended up bloodying the champion and leaving her with a “broken face” as reported by the official website of WWE.

Due to that injury and a “severe concussion,” Lynch is out of Survivor Series and will not face Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Tonight on SmackDown Live, Lynch had to pick a replacement and she chose arch-nemesis Charlotte Flair to take her place on Sunday.

A number of women from Team Blue were in the ring and could have been chosen as Lynch’s replacement, but the spot ultimately went to Charlotte. It’s too bad that Lynch had to be replaced as she has truly been on top of her game, but the hit on Raw was legit and hurt.

This is the punch from Nia Jax that caused the Becky Lynch injury pic.twitter.com/y6q3zPBtKc — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 14, 2018

That wasn’t the only big change to the Survivor Series card, though, as a couple of other matches were altered on Tuesday night too.

Early on in the night, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles got into a huge brawl which led to the superstars fighting for the WWE Championship in the main event. Not only did Bryan go on to defeat Styles and win the WWE Title, but the fan-favorite turned heel and didn’t seem the slightest bit remorseful for destroying Styles after the bell.

With that title victory, Bryan will now go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Sunday at Survivor Series. That means Bryan is off of the men’s team and he ended up being replaced by Jeff Hardy for the traditional 5-on-5 elimination style tag team match.

Along with those changes, the majority of the other spots in the tag team matches were filled and almost the entire card is complete. Here is how the card for Survivor Series looks after SmackDown Live.

WWE Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Champions Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Tag Teams Champions The Authors of Pain vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

Raw vs. SmackDown Men’s Elimination Tag Match: Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley vs. Shane McMahon, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio

Raw vs. SmackDown Women’s Elimination Tag Match: Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott vs. Naomi, Asuka, Carmella, Sonya Deville, TBD

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Raw vs. SmackDown Tag Team Elimination Tag Match – Kickoff Show: Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The B Team, The Revival vs. The Usos, The New Day, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Colons

Survivor Series is looking like it will be a great event as WWE has a stacked card from top to bottom, even if some changes had to be made to it. Honestly, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was shaping up to be the best match on the card, and it’s truly a shame that it won’t happen this Sunday. Hopefully, it will be a feud that is touched on again in the future, but for now, the card is just about set in stone.