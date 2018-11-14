Tim Tebow Hosting New CBS Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Mile’

He played in the NFL and attempted to be an MLB baseball star but never made it out of the minor leagues. Now Tim Tebow is taking a stab at hosting a television show.

CBS has announced that the 31-year-old Heisman Trophy winner will emcee its new “high-stakes physical competition series,” Million Dollar Mile, according to the Futon Critic.

Over the course of 10 episodes, contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 by running the Million Dollar Mile, which is said to be an extremely challenging course. In addition to being able to complete the physical aspects of the course, the competitors will also be facing an elite group of jocks as they run who are there just to thwart their mission.

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me. Million Dollar Mile is a show that does just that — it motivates, thrills, and is aspirational, and I’m excited to be hosting this show,” Tebow said in a statement about the new series.

The upcoming show will also feature two play-by-play reporters: Matt “Money” Smith, the voice of the Los Angeles Chargers, and ESPN host and reporter Maria Taylor.

“Very excited to be a small part of this awesome production. Can’t wait to see if anyone gets that $1 million,” 45-year-old Smith said on Twitter.

“We can’t wait for the [Million Dollar Mile] premiere this spring on [CBS]. We are calling all the high stakes action, and telling some amazing athlete’s stories,” wrote 31-year-old Taylor on Twitter.

Million Dollar Mile — which counts Los Angeles Laker LeBron James as one of its executive producers — is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

“So excited about this!!! Let’s go,” James said on Twitter.

CBS has yet to reveal a premiere date for Million Dollar Mile.

Meanwhile, Tebow released his third book, This Is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream. Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose, in September, and it immediately became a New York Times Best Seller.

He has been dating South African beauty queen and model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters for about six months now. The 23-year-old held the title of Miss Universe 2017.

In an October 26 Instagram post, Nel-Peters admitted that she was “falling in love” with the hunky athlete.

“She’s just so special,” Tebow gushed to People about his new lady in October.