Popular YouTuber Lilly Singh Steps Away From The Platform To Focus On Mental Health

Lilly Singh is taking a break from making videos to focus on her own happiness and mental health.

Canadian YouTube vlogger, Lilly Singh, has been inspiring and uplifting others through her videos for the past eight years. Going by the username Superwoman, the 30-year-old’s channel has earned over 14 million subscribers. With her videos having received over 2 billion views, Singh has earned the title of the 10th highest paid YouTube star. Internet stardom did not come without a price, however. According to People, the stress of constantly putting out videos and documenting her life has taken a toll on Singh. On Monday, the vlogger opened up to her subscribers about her decision to take a break from YouTube.

“I’ll be real with y’all. I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted. I’ve been doing YouTube consistently for eight years … and for a lot of those years, I’ve been doing it twice a week, plus the daily blogs. It’s been a lot. I’ve enjoyed it, I love it, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it has been a lot.”

Singh often preaches the value of going after your dreams and making the most of the time you’re given. Her productivity and hard work has encouraged many other young people to take steps toward creating a name for themselves on the Internet. However, she wants to also emphasize that your mental health should always come first.

Singh has been launching herself further into the spotlight this year as her role as Raven in HBO’s adaptation of Fahrenheit 451. She now says that this role in addition to staying active on YouTube has caused her to be mentally and physically exhausted.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has opened up about working on her mental well being. Back in 2013, she revealed through a video on her channel that she was actively fighting depression. Although she said that it was hard for her to open up about her struggle, she hopes she can encourage others to seek help without feeling guilt or shame. Singh also discussed how her culture played into her feelings about mental health, saying that in growing up as a South Asian female she had previously been made to think that mental health was a topic to keep private.

As for now, Singh hasn’t set a definite timeline as far as how long she’ll be away from YouTube. However, she promises that the break won’t last forever.

“There’s nothing to feel guilty about, there’s nothing to feel bad about. … I’m gonna come back better than ever,” she said.