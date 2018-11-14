Sofia Richie’s Suspicious Of Scott Disick, Believes He’s Sleeping With Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Life & Style’

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for over a year now, and things seem to be serious between them. However, they may have a big problem in the former of Scott’s former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Sofia Richie believes that Scott Disick may be cheating on her with his former longtime love, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney and Scott were together for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015. They also share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, which bond them together forever.

Sources tell Heat Magazine that while Sofia has been putting a smile on her face in public, she is really hurting about the possibility of Kourtney and Scott fooling around behind her back.

“Sofia puts on a brave face in public, but she seems jealous as hell about Scott and Kourtney recently. People are worried that she’s losing her grip on the situation. [Sofia] heavily suspects that Scott and Kourt have been sleeping together and, while she’s able to put it out of her mind most of the time, sometimes it just consumes her,” the insider dished.

The source went on to add that Sofia Richie confronted Scott Disick about his allegedly cheating, but that he completely brushed off her concerns.

“Sofia confronted him about the situation, but he fobbed her off and just rolled his eyes. He really takes her for granted and gets upset when she tries to stick up for herself. Sofia’s starting to open her eyes more about how unreasonable Scott is, but ultimately, she’s still under his spell,” the source continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, other sources claim that Kourtney Kardashian is hiding a big secret and that she and Scott did hook up during a recent trip to New York City together with their kids.

The insider claims that it has an “open secret” that Kourtney and Scott have been hooking up, but that although Disick has tried to move on from Kardashian, he’s “hooked” on her again.

However, Kourtney has allegedly made it more than clear that whatever is happening between her and Scott isn’t serious, and is a no strings attached type of deal. Disick is allegedly staying with Richie because Kardashian refuses to be tied down to one man at the moment.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!