‘Game Of Thrones’ Will Not Have Two-Hour Episodes In The Last Season

HBO has announced its release date for the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, and new details about the episodes are beginning to trickle in from various insiders. Director David Nutter says that all Season 8 episodes will be “longer than 60 minutes,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure.”

Nutter directed multiple Season 8 episodes, so he definitely knows what he’s talking about. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see two-hour episodes of their favorite show. Most episodes will be a bit longer than 60 minutes, with a couple hitting the 90-minute mark.

Two-hour episodes aren’t something fans should expect, according to set rumors. This is disappointing news, as the series is truncated for its last season.

Season 8 will consist of only six episodes, making it significantly shorter than the other seasons of the popular series.

Executive producer and writer Bryan Cogman says the upcoming season is “about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” according to Variety.

“It’s an incredibly emotional, haunting, bittersweet final season,” he said.

Joe Bauer, GoT‘s visual effects supervisor, confirms that Ghost will be back in Season 8. Jon Snow’s direwolf is a fan favorite, and viewers will be glad to know the loyal pet “has a fair amount of screen time,” according to Bauer.

Season 8 reportedly begins at Winterfell.

Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess. It’s widely assumed that Season 8 will contain a high body count, as the characters are barreling toward a full-fledged war at the end of Season 7.

As most fans know, the world of Game of Thrones will continue indefinitely. HBO has already ordered a pilot for a prequel series, and several more series built around the show are possibly in the works at the cable network.

There are less than 12 hours worth of Game of Thrones left, and there are a ton of questions that fans want to be answered and storylines that need to be resolved. With so little time left for the huge fantasy world, it’s likely that many characters will have their stories resolved at the tip of a sword. Death on the battlefield and elsewhere will tie up lots of loose ends for lots of characters, even those who have been beloved by fans.

According to the author of the book series that GoT is based on, the ending for the show will be “bittersweet.”