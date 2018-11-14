‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Reddit AMA Reveals New Details About Final Season

'Game of Thrones' director, David Nutter, reveals some new details about the final season.

A recent “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) on Reddit with regular Game of Thrones director, David Nutter, has revealed some interesting facts about Season 8 of the hit epic fantasy series.

The AMA with David Nutter was held at 1 p.m. ET on Reddit and invited fans to ask David anything in relation to HBO’s Game of Thrones, among other things.

“I’m David Nutter, director and producer best known for Game of Thrones, The Pacific, and Band of Brothers. My latest film is the short Rising, a powerful extension of the Love Has No Labels campaign. I hear you all know a bit about GoT so… [let’s] chat.”

So, what juicy details did David reveal about the final season of Game of Thrones?

As TV Guide points out, the very first episode of Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be impressive, according to Nutter.

“I’ve never directed an opening episode of GoT before until Season 8 but I think it’s really important to make a splash,” David revealed.

“You have to reset the table, put everyone back in their place, you have to take them to their next position. But you have to entertain. That’s what’s most important.”

He also described the final season as “spectacular, inspiring, satisfying.”

Nutter is also impressed with how Game of Thrones ties together at the end. However, for those who think you have it all worked out, David hints that there are still plenty of twists and surprises in store for fans.

“I think that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

HBO

David also hinted that while there will be no time travel involved with the final season fo Game of Thrones, there will be plenty of times where characters who have never been in scenes together previously will do so in Season 8. In addition, some characters who haven’t been seen together in a very long time will be reunited for scenes in Season 8.

And, if you are wondering if those rumors are true about every episode of Season 8 of Game of Thrones being movie-length, David did not confirm the rumors. However, in relation to each episode being more than 60 minutes each, he did offer that they would be “dancing around the bigger numbers,” according to The Wrap.

“Season 8 episodes will all, I think, be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure”

One of David Nutter’s most memorable Game of Thrones episodes would have to be the Red Wedding episode. When he was asked if Season 8 would see anything as shocking as that episode, David had this to say.

“I just have to tell you – hang on to your seat, ’cause it’s going to be special.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO in April 2019.