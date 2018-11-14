‘One Piece’ Chapter 925 Spoilers: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

One Piece Chapter 925 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to reveal the Strawhat Pirates alliance’s plan to free Monkey D. Luffy from Emperor Kaido’s prison. Will the war in the Wano Country happen sooner than expected?

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get exciting as Luffy, who the World Government considered as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea, finally engaged in a fight with the strongest creature in the world, Emperor Kaido. After Emperor Kaido attacked his friends in the ruins of Oden’s Castle, Luffy was enraged and went all-out. Luffy managed to land consecutive blows, but none of those were effective against Emperor Kaido.

When Emperor Kaido stood up and made his move, Luffy was sent flying and lost his consciousness. In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, the Beast Pirates succeeded to send Luffy into the prison where he reunited with Eustass “Captain” Kidd. By torturing them to break their spirits, Emperor Kaido believes Luffy and Kaido will agree to become his subordinates. Emperor Kaido thinks both members of the Worst Generation will be incredible additions to his military force.

So far, it remains unknown what will happen to Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates alliance’s plan to engage in an all-out war with Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. With Eiichiro Oda deciding to take a break, fans can’t help but make their own predictions regarding what will happen to the upcoming chapter of One Piece. At Reddit, One Piece fan deltanr_ mentioned three things that could possibly happen in chapter 925.

First is the reaction of Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji to Luffy’s defeat. In the previous chapter of One Piece, a newspaper spread in the Wano Country about Luffy’s fight with Emperor Kaido. Once they learned about the bad news, Zoro and Sanji will surely lead the mission to free their captain.

The fan also expected One Piece Chapter 925 to feature Trafalgar D. Water Law’s reunion with the rest of the group and how he managed to escape from Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins. It could also show Luffy and Kid working together to get out of Emperor Kaido’s prison.

While most fans are hoping that Wano Arc will continue in the next chapter, there are some people in Reddit who believe that Eiichiro Oda will be shifting back to the Reverie Arc. In the final page of the manga, “Wano Country, Part 1” is written which could be a major hint that the ongoing arc will be paused for a moment to pave way for another arc.