Rita Ora Snuggles Up To Her Friend In Nothing But Sexy Black Bra

Rita Ora isn’t shy about showing off her toned body. The singer/actress took to social media this week to show off yet another sexy look.

On Tuesday, November 13, Rita Ora posted a racy photo of herself to her Instagram account. The Fifty Shades Darker actress is seen snuggling up to her friend, Frank Ho, as she wishes him a happy birthday.

In the snapshot, Rita lays back on a gray couch as she leans into her friend, who sits next to her. Ora wears a black bra, which flaunts her ample cleavage, and a sheer, see-through robe, which showcases her long, lean legs.

Rita wears her platinum blonde hair back in a messy bun behind her head, and sports a full face of makeup, including a dark eye and eyebrow look. She also has polish on her nails and dons stud earrings.

Ora’s friend smiles for the camera as he sits with his legs crossed next to her and sports a long-sleeved black t-shirt and matching black pants. In the caption, Rita shouted out her friend, revealing that she loves and appreciates him on his birthday.

“I’m so lucky to have you on my team and words can’t describe how much I appreciate you,” she wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rita Ora recently performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show along with other musical acts such as Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, and more.

She also performed at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, where she bumped into her former boyfriend Rob Kardashian’s famous family, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris and Kendall Jenner. However, all was not well between them.

“The Kardashians majorly shaded Rob’s ex Rita as none of them watched her perform. They all weren’t paying attention to her. Khloe applauded briefly, but you could tell they were so uninterested,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Rob is going to continue to stay away from the limelight. He likes the life he is living and doesn’t want the extra baggage that his last name brings and could bring if he started doing shows again or being on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on a more consistent basis. He also would love to find love again but he doesn’t want to make it a game. He wants to meet somebody outside of TV cameras. He thinks that is the only way it will work out,” the source added of Rita Ora’s ex-boyfriend.