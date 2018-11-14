Dave Grohl Brings Food To First Responders Fighting California Wildfires

As first responders have been working non-stop to contain the wildfires that have plagued the state of California over the past week, Dave Grohl has taken some time to show his appreciation for their dedication, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

The Foo Fighters frontman made several stops at fire stations throughout Southern California, bringing with him free dinners for firefighters and their families supplied by his Backbeat Barbeque restaurant project.

The official Instagram account of Fire Station 68 in Calabasas, California, shared an image from one of Grohl’s stops, captioning the image as follows.

“It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq. Thanks Dave! It was excellent!”

A wife of a firefighter from the Los Angeles Fire Department shared an image of another one of Grohl’s stops, with her husband posed next to the former Nirvana drummer with the caption, “How cool is this? Dave Grohl and his family brought home cooked BBQ to babes station last night.”

Grohl also shared several images from the Instagram of his restaurant Backbeat Barbeque’s Instagram, paying an emotional tribute to those who were risking their lives as the fires continue to rage throughout California.

While details regarding Backbeat Barbeque have been scarce, Grohl did mention his plans to launch a BBQ-themed restaurant project during an interview in May with GQ.

Speaking in the interview, which was in the early stages of the concept, Grohl said that he has “spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket.”

“When I get back to L.A., I’m taking a butchery course.”

Grohl’s tribute has just been one of many to pour in from California residents towards the firefighters in the affected areas. Among those include celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who have lost their home in Malibu due to the Woosley Fire. As they put the pieces back together, the couple has announced that they were donating $500,000 to Malibu relief efforts, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

A representative for Cyrus revealed that the donation will be made through her Happy Hippie Foundation.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic,” read a statement from the representative.