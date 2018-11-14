Vanessa Hudgens Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Relationship With Austin Butler

Hudgens and Butler have been together for 7 years.

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens knows how to maintain a relationship, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. Hudgens has been with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, for seven years now. This is practically a lifetime in comparison to Hollywood standards. Hudgens remains in love with Butler and explained in a new interview with Woman’s Health how she makes their relationship work.

“We both respect, trust and admire each other,” Hudgens shared.

“It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses. He inspires me more than anyone.”

Hudgens’ independence didn’t come easily to her. The star will be turning 30 on December 1 and shared the maturity she’s gained throughout her time in the entertainment industry. She also said that her newfound maturity has her in no rush to get married, either.

“In my 20s, I was still trying to find my voice,” she said.

“I was afraid of confrontation. The biggest thing I’m trying to implement in my life now is valuing my words and letting them be known. It’s a constant learning process, but I feel like it should be. I want to get married, travel, then have kids—probably in my late 30s. Everyone’s clock is different.”

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Hudgens gave much more insight into her life during her interview, including how she takes care of herself both physically and mentally. On the physical side of things, she revealed that she became insecure about her weight while on tour for High School Musical. Now, she experiments with intermittent fasting or a strict pescatarian diet.

In addition, Hudgens has also learned to embrace her height. Hudgens is only 5-foot-3 and used to be intimidated by taller girls, but has come to the realization that the issue isn’t her height, but her confidence.

“I see how women who are 5-foot-9 walk into a room, and I am so attracted to the space they take up,” she revealed.

“But then I started to realize that you can take up space without height—with your achievements, points of view and opinions. Now that I’ve realized I can work through it, I’m like, ‘How do I make myself feel more confident?'”

As for her mental health, Hudgens recommends lighting a candle, turning on some music by Billie Holiday, and applying a face mask. It’s clear Hudgens has acquired some wisdom since her High School Musical days and knows herself well, just in time for her 30th birthday.