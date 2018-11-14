Will Teresa Giudice’s Kids Be Forced To Quit ‘RHONJ’ After Joe’s Deportation?

Teresa Giudice's kids may not appear on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' past Season 9.

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is understandably upset about his recent deportation and feels it may not have happened if it wasn’t for their family’s role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

According to a Radar Online report on November 13, Joe believes the Bravo TV reality series has destroyed his family of six and doesn’t want his four daughters, including Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, to continue to be featured on the series.

“Joe no longer wants his kids to appear on the RHONJ,” a source revealed. “He feels the show has destroyed his family.”

Meanwhile, Teresa reportedly doesn’t agree with Joe at all and wants their kids to remain on the series and continue to appear alongside her.

“His wife’s team is doing all they can to talk him off his position for the sake of putting food on their table,” the source said.

“Teresa can’t even speak to him, she’s so pissed off.”

Joe Giudice was deported by an immigration judge in Pennsylvania last month and filed an appeal on the decision days ago.

After learning his fate, Joe reportedly said, “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now.”

Although there may be a slight chance that Joe will win his appeal and be able to remain in the country, it doesn’t seem likely that he will be able to avoid deportation and when it comes to moving to Italy, Teresa is reportedly unwilling to relocate herself and her kids to another country.

“There is no way Teresa is going to uproot her life,” the insider said. “He did this, why should she suffer?”

Following Joe Giudice’s deportation order in October, Teresa Giudice appeared on Good Morning America, where she admitted she was “angry” and said she’s been going through a lot of ups and downs since learning Joe would be sent back to Italy once his 41-month prison sentence is completed in March of next year.

Prior to Joe’s prison term, Teresa spent 11 months behind bars in Connecticut.

As fans of the couple will recall, both Teresa and Joe were found guilty on charges of bank and wire fraud in October 2014.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.