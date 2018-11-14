NBA Rumors: Cavs Could Trade Kevin Love For Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Lamb & Draft Pick, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Can Kevin Love help the Hornets fully dominate the Eastern Conference this season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season and are currently sitting in the 15th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 1-11 record. If they won’t find an answer to their problem, the Cavaliers may finally think that it’s time for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Such a plan would start by trading the new face of the franchise, Kevin Love.

The Cavaliers signed Kevin Love to a massive contract extension not just to take full control of him for the next couple of years, but also to make him a more valuable trade asset before the February NBA trade deadline. Love will surely attract several NBA teams who believe that they are only a superstar away from contending for the NBA championship. According to Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could pursue Love is the Charlotte Hornets.

In the proposed trade deal, the Hornets will be sending Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers for Kevin Love, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick. Both teams will be needing to wait until January 23, 2019, to make the deal since Love just inked a contract extension.

“If healthy for the playoff push and subsequent postseason battles, Love would be a tremendous asset for the Hornets, providing them with floor-spacing prowess and another go-to scorer to complement Kemba Walker. But his value is lower than it was a month ago, which leads to the inclusion of two future second-round picks for the Hornets, who would be giving up Bismack Biyombo, Jeremy Lamb and an unprotected first-rounder in the coming draft. That’s still a fairly minimal return for a player of Love’s caliber, but Cleveland doesn’t have much leverage.”

"Beating that stigma has been something that has been great in my life it's been therapeutic, and it's been good to share my experience and try to help." Thank you for using your voice in helping those with mental illness @kevinlove. #CureStigma https://t.co/i3VaVU8hI9 — NAMI (@NAMICommunicate) November 3, 2018

The Hornets entered the 2018-19 NBA season with the hope of returning to the Eastern Conference Playoffs. So far, they are sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-6, thanks to Kemba Walker who is currently averaging 27.9 points and 6.3 assists on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. However, if they want to strengthen their chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hornets obviously need more star power on their roster.

Kevin Love may not be on the level of LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but he will still be a great addition to the Hornets. Love will give the Hornets a reliable scoring option next to Kemba Walker and a big man who has the ability to space the floor. Instead of spending his prime on a tanking team, Love will have a higher chance of making his fifth straight appearances in the NBA Finals by teaming up with Walker in Charlotte.