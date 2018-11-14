Kanye West & Baby Chicago Pose In Adorable Picture

Kanye West took a break from the controversy to share a sweet moment with his youngest daughter Chicago, according to a report by E! Online.

Kim Kardashian showcased the sweet moment on her Instagram page, adding now commentary to the photo of Kanye and Chicago beyond a simple smiley face emoji. In the photo, the rapper and mogul has his eyes closed as he laid a kiss on the top of Chicago’s head while the young baby stared straight ahead.

Perhaps the couple is celebrating an upcoming milestone in young Chicago’s life, as the youngest of the couple’s three children will be turning eight months in a few days. Born on January 12, 2018, through a surrogate, Chicago has become a fixture on Kim’s Instagram account as she showcased the growth of young Chicago. The baby made her modeling debut back in October, when she posed alongside Kim in an advertisement for her KKW Beauty line. In the image, Kim posed topless while wearing bright pink eyeshadow with matching pants as she hugged Chicago, who had her eyes closed in complete relaxation, close to her body. Kim captioned the image she shared to Instagram, “My heavenly baby!”

Little Chicago has also made several appearances alongside her fellow young siblings and cousins. Back in August, Kim shared an image with Chicago and her brother Saint sitting next to each other as she declared the brother and sister “inseparable.”

Chicago has been noted for her striking resemblance to her fellow infant cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The resemblance was uncanny in an image that Kim shared to Instagram in September of the three on a play date, as the Kardashian sister declared the three cousins “The Triplets.”

Chicago was also present in her aunt Khloe’s Instagram photo during a cupcake party back in October with the rest of her young siblings and cousins.

While this latest snap may be a sign that Kanye is leaving the world of politics to return to his family support and creative efforts, it appears that he may have found himself embroiled in another controversy with his performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival over the weekend, according to a report by E! Online.

It appears that the floating box that was central to his performance caught the eye of New Zealand pop artist Lorde, who noted the similarity to her own stage shows which used a similar prop. Lorde posted an image from her tour with the box on her Instagram stories with the caption, “I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they try it on themselves. She added, “But don’t steal—not from women or from anyone else—in 2018 or ever.”