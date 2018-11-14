The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Dissed E! And The Kardashians During The People’s Choice Awards

Why were they such sore losers?

The Vanderpump Rules cast wasn’t too happy when Keeping Up With the Kardashians took home the award for Best Reality Show at Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards.

After Ariana Madix posed a clip on Instagram in which she was seen marking the Kardashian family with a giant red “X” over their faces, Katie Maloney put E! Network on blast, claiming they planned for the famous family’s show to take the award in advance.

“Shocking!!!! We should have known the Kardashians won when their speech was up on the TelePrompter…” Maloney wrote along with a photo on her Instagram story.

“I mean it is E! So of course lol,” she added, via a report from In Touch Weekly magazine on November 13.

Maloney then said that the Kardashians had their acceptance speech prepared in advance and actually read it off a teleprompter during the event.

“They came late… read their canned speech off a TelePrompter and then bounced lol…. Congrats?”

Although Kristen Doute had good things to say about Keeping Up With the Kardashians, explaining that the E! Network series is one of her favorite shows, Jax Taylor seemed to echo the sentiments of Maloney.

“Well that’s the second time we got runner up, oh well..not gonna beat an E show. Is what it is.. now let’s drink!! Thanks again to all that voted!! Will never forget it!!” Taylor tweeted.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules prompted their People’s Choice Awards nomination on their Instagram pages for months after the nominees were announced but unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough to surpass the Kardashian family, who continues to have one of the most successful reality shows of all time.

Although the men and women of the show didn’t take home the Best Reality Show award on Sunday night, they appeared to have a great time at the event and shared a number of photos and videos from the Santa Monica venue where it was held.

After attending the event on Sunday, the cast is now preparing for the upcoming premiere of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which includes at least two engagements. As fans of the show have likely heard, Jax Taylor asked longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright to marry him in June of this year and three months later, in September, Lala Kent’s now-fiance, Randall Emmett, asked her to marry him during a cast trip to Malibu, California.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.