Dirt Man, Stan Lee’s Final Character Creation, Revealed By Daughter J.C.

The Marvel Comics visionary passed away yesterday at the age of 95.

As Marvel fans and superhero lovers mourn the loss of Stan Lee, they can find happiness knowing that there is still one piece of the comic book legend left out in the world.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lee died yesterday at the age of 95 after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Lee was the visionary behind numerous iconic characters, many of whom have been brought to the big screen thanks to the slew of Marvel movies that have come out over the past few years. Some of his creations include, but are not limited to Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and the Incredible Hulk.

Fans will be delighted to know that they can look forward to one more hero to carry out the legacy of their beloved Stan Lee, which was revealed by his daughter J.C. when she guested on TMZ Live on Tuesday.

“The last little angel that we’ve got tucked away is Dirt Man,” J.C. announced, explaining that he was a father-and-daughter creation that came after she spent most of her life convincing her father to develop a character with her.

“I said ‘Daddy, please, no clatter, no steel, no any of that. Let’s get down and dirty. Let’s do what’s going on and about love. Let’s do Dirt Man’,” said J.C., whose full name is Joan Celia.

Aside from his name, not much is known about the character except that his story is”very interesting.”

“It’s not over yet, we still have a little trickery,” she added, noting that she hopes the character would eventually make it to the silver screen.

Stan Lee's Daughter J.C. Lee Reveals They Created a New Superhero https://t.co/6odTT5AgFT — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2018

The Marvel heir choked up talking about her father’s love for his fans, explaining that he would take every chance possible to answer every fan letter he could.

“It’s all about the fans, my father loves them so much,” she said.

RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family #stanlee #legend pic.twitter.com/pTGY8Ffieg — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 13, 2018

J.C. also shared details of a new foundation she was helping to create in her dad’s honor–the Stan Lee Childhood Literacy Foundation, which focuses on the importance of reading and the written word.

“One reason why Stan is ‘Stan the Man’ is he took his craft very seriously, and there’s a lot to say to pass on to children about reading and writing and maybe doing competitions and taking this as far as we can take it,” she said of the organization.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

In 2016, Stan Lee explained to the Radio Times that he was no longer able to read comic books due to his failing eyesight.

“I miss reading 100 percent. It’s my biggest miss in the world,” he said.