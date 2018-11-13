Gina Kirschenheiter And Husband Matt Haven’t Actually Told Their Kids They’re Getting A Divorce

Gina and Matt are keeping their split under wraps.

Gina Kirschenheiter is keeping her divorce secret, at least from her kids.

As fans continue to see the fallout from Gina’s marriage to husband Matt Kirschenheiter play out on the Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina has revealed to the Daily Dish that she and Matt haven’t yet found the perfect way to break the news to their three children.

“So basically, we haven’t told them,” Gina confirmed, according to a November 13 report.

“But that’s not good, either. We have to tell them. It’s hard. Even though I think we’re doing as good as possible, you don’t want to go to your kids and say, ‘Mommy and Daddy are breaking up,’ so it’s a really hard thing to say. And I think I struggle with that.”

Gina and Matt called it quits on their seven-year marriage earlier this year, just before the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13. However, as Gina has revealed, she and Matt are still living together just as they did prior to their breakup.

As fans may know, Gina and Matt live separately during the week due to his job being in Los Angeles, but during the weekend, they spend time as a family at their Coto de Caza home. That said, the former couple is no longer sharing a room and has made separate spaces at their residence for each to sleep.

“What I’m finding is kids are really resilient and they go with the flow. And so as of now, we just basically transitioned things the way we wanted them,” Gina explained.

“Mommy has a room in the house, and Daddy has a bedroom, and that’s how they refer to things. ‘It’s Mommy’s bedroom. It’s Daddy’s bedroom.’ So the kids don’t actually know anything that’s going on.”

Although Gina Kirschenheiter and her husband Matt have yet to tell their kids about their impending divorce, the Real Housewives of Orange County star told The Daily Dish that right now, she’s “just trying to buy time” before she has to break the news to the children.

As Gina pointed out, her youngest two kids, Luca and Sienna, are still really little. So, when it comes to her separate bedroom from Matt, they just don’t understand what is going on. Meanwhile, her oldest child, six-year-old Nicholas, is more aware.

“But he’s happy and healthy and thriving, so I don’t want to mess with that right now,” Gina said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.