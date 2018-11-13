A Baby Was Born In Minnesota At 11:11 PM On November 11 And People Are Wondering What She Will Be Named

This child was born 100 years since the armistice agreement was made between Germany and the Allies, ending World War I.

“At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” is an expression most people are familiar with, particularly at this time of year. Now, for a couple in Minnesota, the quote will have even more meaning as this is the exact time their baby was born.

Erin and Mike Potts have welcomed their newest addition to their family — a baby girl — right on time for Veterans Day. The girl was born at 11:11 p.m. on November 11, according to WCCO.

To make this arrival extra special, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice. As Kiro 7, points out, Erin delivered her precious bundle of joy 100 years and 12 hours “after the armistice ended hostilities during World War I.”

Erin and Mike Potts welcomed the safe arrival of their very special baby girl at The Mother Baby Center at United and Children’s Minnesota. The Hugo couple report that the delivery went “smoothly.”

“It was a long labor from about 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., but the delivery went smoothly,” Erin said.

Veterans Day (also known as Remembrance Day to Commonwealth nations) on November 11 is remembered around the world for being the day in which Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies, ending fighting on land, sea, and air, and bringing about the end of World War I.

As of Monday afternoon, Erin and Mike’s newborn child is still yet to be named. Although, there are plenty of suggestions that could tie in with the special birth date.

Armistice is a girl’s name that immediately springs to mind when you think of Veterans Day since this day originally went by the title of Armistice Day and is still a common title for this day in some countries such as France.

Poppy is another name that would be appropriate to name a girl born on November 11. Red poppies are traditionally worn on November 11. This tradition originated from a poem titled “In Flanders Fields” written by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. After reading this poem, Moina Michael, a professor at the University of Georgia, also wrote a poem, “We Shall Keep the Faith.” She also swore to wear a red poppy on the anniversary from then forth. This year, 7,000 handmade poppies were also displayed at St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Australia this year in “a tribute to the fallen soldiers of the First World War,” according to ABC.com.au.

Names tied to words that indicate the tributes of war veterans and those who fell during the First World War could also be used. Honor and Liberty are names that immediately spring to mind.

This child is the first for Erin and Mike Potts. She weighed in at 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches long, according to WCCO.