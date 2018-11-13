Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash After Claiming Malibu Is ‘Second Home’ After Deleting Tweet About Living There

Fans believe the 'Teen Mom 2' star makes everything about herself.

Jenelle Evans angered fans on social media this week when she claimed Malibu, California as her “second home.”

According to a Radar Online report on November 13, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday morning and spoke of the Southern California town, which is currently facing devastation due to the Woolsey fire.

“NC deals with hurricanes with lots of water and we lose lots of important items we will never get back, but some stuff you can recover,” she wrote.

“Fire is total destruction and devastates me to see all of this. Malibu is like a second home to me. I can’t imagine.”

Prior to her tweet, Evans had shared a number of photos from Northern California, in which the three major wildfires weren’t mentioned.

After her tweet was shared, a number of Evans’ fans and followers weighed in on the situation, slamming the North Carolina-born reality star for making the situation about herself instead of focusing on the victims.

“Always making yourself a part of tragic situations,” one fan wrote.

“Stop making everything about you!” another said.

In a tweet shared after the backlash, Evans attempted to explain that she lived in Malibu for two months many years ago and noted that she loves to visit the area. Unfortunately, her reasoning still didn’t resonate with her online audience and ultimately, she deleted the post.

While Jenelle Evans didn’t explain what she was referring to when she claimed she had lived in Malibu for two months, she was likely referring to the two months she spent in rehab years ago.

Jenelle Evans was also called out on Twitter for saying that Malibu, California was her “second home” by a fan who claimed she said the exact same thing about St. Thomas not long ago.

According to the fan, Evans said that she felt bad for the islands after a hurricane went through the area and noted St. Thomas as her “second home.”

In recent weeks, it seems that all Evans has been getting is backlash. As fans will recall, the Teen Mom 2 star faced a number of critics after accusing her husband David Eason of assault before changing her story completely and insisting he was never abusive towards her.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and expected to return to MTV sometime next year. The new season will feature Jenelle Evans but not her husband, David Eason, who was fired in February.