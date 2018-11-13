‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Could Maggie Also Get Her Own Set Of Movies?

With Rick Grimes' story being explored further in movies, there is now the potential that Maggie's story will get the same treatment.

While fans have been actively anticipating the last episode for The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) thanks to AMC announcing Episode 5 would be Rick’s final episode, for Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), things have been quietly moving along. AMC has kept relatively quiet regarding her departure. So, when will Maggie pop up again?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Who Are You Now?”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of The Walking Dead was the very first episode which aired without Rick. A massive time jump saw the characters living their new lives and creating new societies. Each reacting to Rick’s loss in their own ways.

While most of the communities and individuals were touched on in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead, there was one glaring hole: Hilltop. There were a few mentions of Hilltop. However, as a whole, the community was not looked at. Although, Michonne (Danai Gurira) did say to the new group that another community would take them in. It was also mentioned that this community was Hilltop and that Hilltop was run by a woman. However, Maggie’s name was not uttered at all.

And, as The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has said, Episode 5 was not only Rick’s last episode but Maggie’s too.

“That’s the last of her for this season,” Kang revealed to the Hollywood Reporter.

AMC’s programming president David Madden also confirmed this.

“I would hope it’s not the last you’ll see of her for the show, but she is not in any immediately forthcoming episodes.”

Gene Page / AMC

So, where has Maggie gone? And, when will fans get to see her again?

AMC has previously confirmed that Maggie’s role is not being written out and that there is the opportunity for the character to return since the actress who plays her is currently starring in a new ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier.

This means that whatever happens to Maggie, the potential is that she will return. And, considering Maggie has already been in contact with another group, headed by Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), it seems a distinct possibility that Maggie has joined with this group.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rick Grimes’ story, while finished on The Walking Dead TV series, will now be explored further in a trilogy of movies being developed for AMC. And, according to Andrew Lincoln, if Lauren Cohan’s new TV series takes off, the potential is there that Maggie will appear in movies, just like Rick will be.

“I will say that Angela and I and others really want to see Maggie back on the show,” Andrew Lincoln recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“We have a lot of story for her that we want to tackle and we’ve talked about different ways we can do it. That said, if Whiskey Cavalier lights up the world, we’re still going to do Maggie stuff. We’re just going to figure out different ways to do it. It might be me shooting Lauren in between scenes of Whiskey Cavalier, of Maggie in a post-apocalyptic Prague [where Whiskey Cavalier is filming].”

However, for the time being, fans will just have to tune into next week’s episode in the hope of finding out more about what has happened to Maggie Rhee.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 7, titled “Stradivarius,” on Sunday, November 18. AMC has released the following synopsis for this episode.