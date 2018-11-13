Is ‘Stranger Things’ Ending? Netflix Denies Reports Despite Emotional Wrap Day

The stars of Netflix’s monster hit Stranger Things are getting emotional over the end of filming for Season 3, and the intensity of their reactions has fans worried that this might be the end of the series as a whole. While viewers will have to wait quite a few months yet before they can stream these upcoming new episodes — and then even longer for a potential fourth season — all signs point toward the series continuing for a bit yet.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown posted an update to her social media accounts noting that filming for Season 3 had wrapped — and she cried as she was hit with the reality of it. Several other young stars of the Netflix series shared tidbits about filming ending too, and this put some of the show’s fans on high alert.

When Millie shared a photo to her Instagram page noting that things were a wrap, more than a million of her 18 million followers liked the post. More than 8,000 people commented, and a common theme amongst those that did leave a note was a note of worry that this might be the final bit of filming for the series.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like that’s the case. As People noted, rumors have swirled in the past that Stranger Things might be nearing an end — and Netflix has denied that there’s anything amiss. Last February, there was speculation that Matt and Ross Duffer, the showrunners and the creators of the show, would depart after Season 3. That wouldn’t necessarily mean that the show would end, but it did alarm fans.

At the time, Netflix posted a Twitter message stating that the rumors weren’t true, which gave Stranger Things fans some peace of mind. To further ease the worries of anxious viewers, it helps to look back at an interview which Collider did with director and producer Shawn Levy last spring. He said that Season 4 was absolutely in the works — and that there was the potential for the series to continue beyond that.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four. Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided.”

This week, actor David Harbour said that he has a sense of where things will end for Stranger Things. CNET details that Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper, noted that the series will go to either Season 4 or 5, which is not yet determined. In addition, he said that he knows the basic arc of where things will head before the grand finale hits.

While everybody will have to hang tight to get official details from Netflix regarding Season 4 of Stranger Things, all signs point toward at least one more season ahead after the one that debuts next summer. The show’s creators seem to have a very specific story to tell — and an arc that follows a particular trajectory — which signals that a definitive end isn’t coming quite yet.