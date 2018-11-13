The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Lands In France Without Lisa Vanderpump, Goofs Off On Instagram

Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Kyle Richards are having a ball in France.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp have landed in France for a cast trip amid filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

With their co-star Camille Grammer staying behind to cope with the recent loss of her home in Malibu — and their other co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, continuing to avoid them — the three women appeared to be having a blast in a series of videos shared on their Instagram pages.

In a series of clips shared to Rinna’s Instagram page on Tuesday, November 13, she and Girardi were seen driving around in a white car before enjoying what they said was a great bottle of wine. Meanwhile, on Richards’ Instagram page, she was seen at her hotel — where she was enjoying the view from her room before spotting a very creepy looking spider.

As for Girardi, she posted an image of herself and Jayne posing alongside their white vehicle, which was outfitted with a series of cameras inside. The camera was likely present in order to capture all of their silly banter for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

“Thelma and Louise, the French version,” Girardi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Although Richards is in France with her co-stars, she didn’t share any images with the rest of the cast on Tuesday. The same goes for Mellencamp, who is also in France.

Below is a video shared by Lisa Rinna, in which the former soap star appeared to be dancing for co-star Kyle Richards.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have likely heard, Lisa Vanderpump has been on the outs with her co-stars for the past several weeks. She has not been seen filming with them at all since Denise Richards’ wedding in early September.

Last month, a report from Hollywood Life revealed details regarding Vanderpump’s feud with her co-stars.

“Tension is so high that Lisa didn’t attend Camille Grammer’s bridal shower a few weeks ago where all of the ladies were present. Lisa is also refusing to film with them anywhere. She’s currently not speaking to anyone but Denise,” the insider said.

“The ladies all shot their intros a few weeks ago and Lisa was adamant that she wanted to shoot on a different day when the other ladies weren’t there. The tension is that bad. However, the other ladies know Lisa carries the show and they’d never want to lose her as a cast member, but Lisa is so isolated right now she’s thinking of all her options moving forward,” the insider added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime next year.