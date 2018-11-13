Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Skin In A Hot Pink Bikini During Swimsuit Shoot

Rosie showed off her insane body in a fun pink bikini in a new video.

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was showing off some serious skin during a recent swimwear photoshoot at the beach. Per the Daily Mail, the star — who welcomed her first child with fiance Jason Statham last year — recently took to her Instagram Stories to show off her incredible body in a vibrant and skimpy two-piece bikini.

The stunning star gave fans a good luck at her bikini body in the video that she shared with her 8.6 million followers on the social media site, making her way to the beach for a fun swim-wear shoot.

Sporting a hot pink bikini top with matching bottoms, Rosie made her way to the ocean in the brief clip, focusing the first half of the footage on her face and upper torso before switching to a downward looking perspective to close out the short video. In the second half, the model’s long legs are on full display for her many admirers.

Huntington-Whiteley then captioned the bikini video by telling fans that she was up bright and early to get to work — posing for the camera in her colorful two-piece.

“Up early for sunrise in Paradise,” she captioned the clip, which showed her accessorizing her bright bikini with gold earrings and a beach bag slung over her shoulder. The star also had her hair slicked back. She then pulled some model poses with a white flower tucked behind her ear, revealing that she was spending a work day with her team.

Though it’s not clear who Huntington-Whiteley was shooting the video for, the pretty pink bikini wasn’t the only swimwear look that she rocked on social media.

Rosie also shared a look at herself in another fun image on her Instagram Stories — this time a little more covered up in a black and white polka dot bathing suit as she played around in the ocean.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, the star opened up about how life — and her body — has changed since she and Jason welcomed their son, Jack Oscar Statham, into the world in June of 2017.

“I feel different,” Rosie told the outlet of her life as a mom. “Everything changes, it really does.”

She also opened up in the interview about the pressure she felt — after welcoming her son into the world — to immediately bounce back and get back into her pre-pregnancy shape. She admitted that getting back to her pre-baby body was a big priority for her after giving birth.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

“I think I feel for the first time a pressure for myself to feel good again in my skin. I’ve not had to go through that before,” Huntington-Whiteley shared.

“Having a baby does change [your body],” she continued. “So I’m working really hard to get back to where I want to be and that’s, for me, a focus right now, as well as spending time with my amazing family.”